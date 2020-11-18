Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys eBay Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Gartner Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Worthington Industries Inc

Investment company Nitorum Capital, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Gartner Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Fiserv Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Worthington Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nitorum Capital, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Nitorum Capital, L.P. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 10,546,115 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 872,395 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,724,345 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,624,990 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.28% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 654,023 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.68%

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $18.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,059,300 shares as of .

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.16 and $134.19, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 308,645 shares as of .

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of .

Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,624,990 shares as of .

Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $107.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 515,969 shares as of .

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $33.32 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $39.5.