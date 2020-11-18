  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oak Hill Advisors Lp Buys Sabre Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Sells Bristow Group Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: SABR -0.8% FSKR -0.7% JQC -0.66% VVR -0.52% EFT +0.31% EFR -0.16%

New York, NY, based Investment company Oak Hill Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Sabre Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, sells Bristow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Hill Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q3, Oak Hill Advisors Lp owns 14 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK HILL ADVISORS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+hill+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK HILL ADVISORS LP
  1. FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 5,960,622 shares, 26.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.16%
  2. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 9,516,373 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.63%
  3. FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 3,233,246 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.46%
  4. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 2,809,672 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 1,039,756 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.5%
Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 170.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.68%. The holding were 9,516,373 shares as of .

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 76.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.34%. The holding were 5,960,622 shares as of .

Added: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 341.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 3,673,730 shares as of .

Added: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 469.28%. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 5,350,560 shares as of .

Added: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust by 139.99%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 828,295 shares as of .

Added: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 88.25%. The purchase prices were between $11.14 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.66. The stock is now traded at around $12.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 643,292 shares as of .



