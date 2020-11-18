Coldstream Capital Management Inc Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Yum Brands Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Coldstream Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Yum Brands Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Coldstream Capital Management Inc owns 307 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 878,338 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 640,120 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 282,135 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 403,878 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 388,005 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $104.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,276 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,706 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 41,653 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,965 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.88 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $103.63. The stock is now traded at around $115.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,038 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $122.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.21%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 398,722 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 906.53%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,970 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.60%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 142,549 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 138.29%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 88,226 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 340.95%. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $127.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,646 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 112.16%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,560 shares as of .

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $64.1 and $83.44, with an estimated average price of $77.33.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1.