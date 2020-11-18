Eudaimonia Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Arista Networks Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Apple Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Eudaimonia Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Arista Networks Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Alamos Gold Inc, Kellogg Co, sells Apple Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eudaimonia Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Eudaimonia Partners, LLC owns 750 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Eudaimonia Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eudaimonia+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 204,533 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38491.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,644 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.60% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,989 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.36% Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 3,611 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 47,787 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1915.48%

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $272.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 3,611 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 59,538 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 122,219 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 57,769 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,585 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $41.63. The stock is now traded at around $42.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 55,534 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 38491.13%. The purchase prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 204,533 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 157.36%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 40,989 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 1915.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 47,787 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 2717.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.13 and $70.94, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 102,075 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund by 1237.97%. The purchase prices were between $8.43 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 45,705 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 2066.97%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 25,917 shares as of .

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.