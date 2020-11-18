Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Morgan Stanley

New York, NY, based Investment company Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Tiffany, Bank of America Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG, HUYA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owns 198 stocks with a total value of $939 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FE, IMMU, PSTH, SAM, BYD, PEP, CLGX, BFAM, KIM, TRUE, KSU, MCD, XLU, VTR, INTC, CARV, HRB, GHC, SNR, HIW, QDEL, SAVA, RESI, CHU, ADT, PBI, QCOM, TLT, HSY, GLPI, ALX, PEAK, CXP, CPB, FREE, BBBY, PGRE, HGV, CDLX, APOG, DHC, NWG, BYFC, MOBL, VER,

FE, IMMU, PSTH, SAM, BYD, PEP, CLGX, BFAM, KIM, TRUE, KSU, MCD, XLU, VTR, INTC, CARV, HRB, GHC, SNR, HIW, QDEL, SAVA, RESI, CHU, ADT, PBI, QCOM, TLT, HSY, GLPI, ALX, PEAK, CXP, CPB, FREE, BBBY, PGRE, HGV, CDLX, APOG, DHC, NWG, BYFC, MOBL, VER, Added Positions: TIF, BAC, BXP, GS, MSFT, SLG, DLTR, DIS, SIX, C, T, VZ, AVB, VNO, CRTO, KO, CVS, CMCSA, WFC, LYFT, CHL, DDS, RDN, TWTR, EQR, EVRG, NWSA, TAP, NMIH, BNED, TGNA, BHF, JWN, LILA, HA, OPI, OXY, MTG, BEN, IVZ, EXPR,

TIF, BAC, BXP, GS, MSFT, SLG, DLTR, DIS, SIX, C, T, VZ, AVB, VNO, CRTO, KO, CVS, CMCSA, WFC, LYFT, CHL, DDS, RDN, TWTR, EQR, EVRG, NWSA, TAP, NMIH, BNED, TGNA, BHF, JWN, LILA, HA, OPI, OXY, MTG, BEN, IVZ, EXPR, Reduced Positions: UPS, TMUS, BRK.B, MS, DB, SPGI, TPC, BA, WCC, FDX, AGNC, SIG, HPQ, XRX, HHC, VIAC, MAT, MO, UNH, HAS, MPC, DISH, SLB, NDLS, ERJ, ORC, ANF, CS, CLDR, WBA, STIM, XOM, CDMO, NLY, COHU, GRPN, KR, CLF, SND, AXSM, UNIT, RFL, ETSY, DELL, CCO, COOP, AMRN, AEO, USM, UBS, BB, RRGB, AT, TPRE, MIK, HCHC, XXII, BW, OESX,

UPS, TMUS, BRK.B, MS, DB, SPGI, TPC, BA, WCC, FDX, AGNC, SIG, HPQ, XRX, HHC, VIAC, MAT, MO, UNH, HAS, MPC, DISH, SLB, NDLS, ERJ, ORC, ANF, CS, CLDR, WBA, STIM, XOM, CDMO, NLY, COHU, GRPN, KR, CLF, SND, AXSM, UNIT, RFL, ETSY, DELL, CCO, COOP, AMRN, AEO, USM, UBS, BB, RRGB, AT, TPRE, MIK, HCHC, XXII, BW, OESX, Sold Out: HUYA, GME, ROKU, MHK, SYY, GE, CARR, TOL, FB, TACO, RILY, MSGS, REAL, SPWR, GPS, RVNC, COG, HAL, TERP, AMTD, CRH, FNF, FIT, NTNX, KODK, ODP, JILL, IPI, TLRDQ,

For the details of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quinn+opportunity+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,065,493 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,725,158 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 545,355 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.77% Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,682,915 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,299,817 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 1,299,817 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 321,756 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 861,555 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. The stock is now traded at around $918.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 295.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 149,405 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 374.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 512,905 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 151.77%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $96.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 187,329 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 155.53%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $224.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,767 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1111.54%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 389,492 shares as of .

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.48 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $25.08.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.79.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.