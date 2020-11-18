Carret Asset Management, Llc Buys Bunge, Progressive Corp, II-VI Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips

New York, NY, based Investment company Carret Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, Progressive Corp, II-VI Inc, Honeywell International Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carret Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Carret Asset Management, Llc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IIVI, IEO, DBX, FBHS, VIAC, CHKP, PEG, SYK, UL, WY,

IIVI, IEO, DBX, FBHS, VIAC, CHKP, PEG, SYK, UL, WY, Added Positions: BGEPF.PFD, PGR, HON, FB, IWM, DVY, BMY, BX, GS, NFLX, OEF, IWR, FNF, LHX, PH, CVS, WFC, EBAY, PSX, VUG, NVDA, KHC, IVV, IVW, DISCA, COST, CVX, IBB, PYPL, GM, VTV, SO, TSLA, SSNC, HSY, BDX, CHD, CR, NEE, GILD, ITW, MAR, PFE, T, WEC, V, EEM, AVGO, IJH, QCOM, FNB, IYW, CAT,

BGEPF.PFD, PGR, HON, FB, IWM, DVY, BMY, BX, GS, NFLX, OEF, IWR, FNF, LHX, PH, CVS, WFC, EBAY, PSX, VUG, NVDA, KHC, IVV, IVW, DISCA, COST, CVX, IBB, PYPL, GM, VTV, SO, TSLA, SSNC, HSY, BDX, CHD, CR, NEE, GILD, ITW, MAR, PFE, T, WEC, V, EEM, AVGO, IJH, QCOM, FNB, IYW, CAT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PEN, RTX, C, BRK.B, XOM, COP, MSFT, CMCSA, JPM, DAL, TRV, LRCX, MA, INTC, ABBV, ABT, UBER, ADBE, EMR, CNI, AME, MET, LOW, TGT, ADP, IBM, DIS, WELL, AMZN, FDX, ETN, DD, BAC, VWO, CL, AXP, PG, AMP, CERN, SWK, CARR, CTVA, TMO, USB, HCA, DOW, MMM, HBI, AWK, GD, CTSH, BK, BA, GE, AMAT, KMB, LMT, PNC, MCD, NSC, XLK, XLF, XLRE, SCHX, PFF, IWD, FXI, CLX, KO, DHI, DLR, MPC, LLY, PM, BP, AFL, HBAN, IVZ, SYY,

AAPL, PEN, RTX, C, BRK.B, XOM, COP, MSFT, CMCSA, JPM, DAL, TRV, LRCX, MA, INTC, ABBV, ABT, UBER, ADBE, EMR, CNI, AME, MET, LOW, TGT, ADP, IBM, DIS, WELL, AMZN, FDX, ETN, DD, BAC, VWO, CL, AXP, PG, AMP, CERN, SWK, CARR, CTVA, TMO, USB, HCA, DOW, MMM, HBI, AWK, GD, CTSH, BK, BA, GE, AMAT, KMB, LMT, PNC, MCD, NSC, XLK, XLF, XLRE, SCHX, PFF, IWD, FXI, CLX, KO, DHI, DLR, MPC, LLY, PM, BP, AFL, HBAN, IVZ, SYY, Sold Out: RDS.B, CCL, OKE, SAP, YUM, ESRT, NOK, BTG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 440,086 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,395 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Penumbra Inc (PEN) - 129,051 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 111,204 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 171,263 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,675 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,140 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,375 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,839 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,882 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 95.14%. The purchase prices were between $88.5 and $100, with an estimated average price of $94.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,608 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 51.55%. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,250 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,837 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,558 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of .

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.5.