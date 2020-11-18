Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Merck Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Global Payments Inc, TJX Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Samlyn Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Merck Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Wayfair Inc, WR Berkley Corp, sells Global Payments Inc, TJX Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Burlington Stores Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samlyn Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Samlyn Capital, Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MRK, W, WRB, CROX, IBN, APD, KO, ADP, IQV, CZR, AVTR, RKT, WAB, PHM, CMI, ACAD, ORCL, CPRI, KDP, SIG, RL, ARMK, NBIX, FL, ICE, VIRT, SNOW, CAR, BCYC, GDRX, TSCO, SEAS, WMT, HD, FIVE, COST, KNX, LOW, MCD, JBHT, ODFL, FAST, ETN, JCI, AAPL, MAR, EMR, GWW, TGT, SBUX, MAS, NSC, LEN, AME, AOS, MGM, CSX, HLT, ROK, ALLE, RCL, GOOGL, DLTR, FBHS, YUM, MSFT, NVR, URI, NVDA, CCL, IHG,
- Added Positions: LULU, DIS, RNR, ATH, VOYA, PYPL, BLDR, TMUS, VTRS, UNP, INFO, ITCI, BMY, HDB, AMZN, DECK, ASH, OLN, DFS, VRT, BJRI, ACN, DIN, CREE, FLMN,
- Reduced Positions: GPN, TJX, BURL, CMG, SNAP, WYNN, HZNP, J, NOMD, EAT, AIZ, MS, LEA, FB, PAGS, SKX, LPLA, DHI, WM, ARGX, AEO, BHVN, AXNX, ATUS, TMO, DG, PLNT, BIIB, BLMN, CDW, CSTM, TRU, SIX, SCU, LOGC,
- Sold Out: PG, GS, TPR, LDOS, HIG, DHR, CHWY, PRSP, ARES, XP, LYV, ABBV, AXS, CRM, TW, EXEL, RE, SGEN, CIM, RPRX, APH, LHX, RRR, NGVT, DKS, AZEK, VRM, LEGN, ROST, DRI, WMG, TXRH, DNKN, MITT,
These are the top 5 holdings of SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC
- Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 6,154,878 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67%
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 8,029,355 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.70%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 3,333,836 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 2,014,539 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.20%
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 6,528,804 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13%
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,176,722 shares as of .New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $234.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 295,274 shares as of .New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $68.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,144,333 shares as of .New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,564,264 shares as of .New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $13.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,908,663 shares as of .New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,067,264 shares as of .Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 2287.39%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $336.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 413,043 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 62.20%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $143.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,014,539 shares as of .Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 77.05%. The purchase prices were between $164.73 and $189.8, with an estimated average price of $176.84. The stock is now traded at around $180.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 841,393 shares as of .Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 8,029,355 shares as of .Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 6,154,878 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $190.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 794,929 shares as of .Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $39.85.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.
