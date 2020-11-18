  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
McCutchen Group LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 18, 2020 | About: SCHX -1.07% ONEQ -0.81% VO -1.19%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company McCutchen Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCutchen Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, McCutchen Group LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McCutchen Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccutchen+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McCutchen Group LLC
  1. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 1,155,447 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 241,428 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 784,375 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 157,784 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (USRT) - 679,498 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)

McCutchen Group LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $86.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of .

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

McCutchen Group LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

McCutchen Group LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.



