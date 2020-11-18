McCutchen Group LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Seattle, WA, based Investment company McCutchen Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCutchen Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, McCutchen Group LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHX,

SCHX, Added Positions: VNQ, VEA, VWO, BSV, BND,

VNQ, VEA, VWO, BSV, BND, Reduced Positions: IWV, GLD, SPY,

IWV, GLD, SPY, Sold Out: ONEQ, VO,

For the details of McCutchen Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccutchen+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 1,155,447 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 241,428 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 784,375 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 157,784 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% ISHARES TRUST (USRT) - 679,498 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

McCutchen Group LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $86.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of .

McCutchen Group LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37.

McCutchen Group LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.