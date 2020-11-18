Ashmore Group plc Buys Infosys, ICICI Bank, Vale SA, Sells NetEase Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding

London, X0, based Investment company Ashmore Group plc (Current Portfolio) buys Infosys, ICICI Bank, Vale SA, Gold Fields, Enel Americas SA, sells NetEase Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, BanColombia SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashmore Group plc. As of 2020Q3, Ashmore Group plc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INFY, GFI, NOAH,

INFY, GFI, NOAH, Added Positions: IBN, VALE, ENIA, AU, HDB, HHR, EDU, BBD, OMAB,

IBN, VALE, ENIA, AU, HDB, HHR, EDU, BBD, OMAB, Reduced Positions: NTES, TSM, BABA, FMX, CIB, PBR.A, SCCO, JD,

NTES, TSM, BABA, FMX, CIB, PBR.A, SCCO, JD, Sold Out: BTG, WUBA,

Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) - 1,519,878 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 4,679,908 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,082,597 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Vale SA (VALE) - 3,747,929 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.39% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 726,192 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.94%

Ashmore Group plc initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.79%. The holding were 4,679,908 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 236.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $13.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 3,302,783 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Vale SA by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 3,747,929 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Enel Americas SA by 100.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,006,927 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 153.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.79 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 147,601 shares as of .

Ashmore Group plc sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Ashmore Group plc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.