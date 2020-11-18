Worth Venture Partners, LLC Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Avaya Holdings Corp, Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Sells II-VI Inc, Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Worth Venture Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Avaya Holdings Corp, Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Ideal Power Inc, O2Micro International, sells II-VI Inc, Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Clearfield Inc, Digital Turbine Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Worth Venture Partners, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RCL, AVYA, AAOI, IPWR, OIIM, QUOT, PRTK, AERI, VNDA, DGII, SHSP, MNST, SLS, LUNA, SPG, PSTL, TTI, WIFI, SNBP, CDTX, STMP, YTEN, HIW, SHO, NYMX, CDR, RLJ, CIO, DMAC, FSP,
- Added Positions: KTCC, ASPN, ATEN, BCOV, BKNG, ACER, ALNA, SILC, CPRX, PXLW, ALLT, DSPG, CXP, FARO, SBBP, EQC, KRG, PINE, CTO, SONM, DHX, MCS, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: APPS, NLS, VUZI, CMRX, CLRB, AIRG, NLY, IWM, TTGT, VGT, AGX, ANVS, XLV, APVO, XLI, ADMS, MIRM, EFOI, DCTH, RFIL, EMKR, XLY,
- Sold Out: IIVI, SNCR, FLXN, CLFD, CATB, PXD, CLSN, BDSI, VAC, RIGL, WY, CLPT, AIV, XLF, NAOV, CFRX, XPH, STAG, GSIT, 5ILA,
For the details of Worth Venture Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/worth+venture+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Worth Venture Partners, LLC
- Nautilus Inc (NLS) - 290,813 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.84%
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 47,526 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 78,540 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
- Ocean Bio-Chem Inc (OBCI) - 180,681 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 168,299 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 47,526 shares as of .New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 168,299 shares as of .New Purchase: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $16.36, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 132,017 shares as of .New Purchase: Ideal Power Inc (IPWR)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ideal Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $6.67. The stock is now traded at around $6.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 175,451 shares as of .New Purchase: O2Micro International Ltd (OIIM)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in O2Micro International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.62 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $6.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 304,369 shares as of .New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 136,863 shares as of .Added: Key Tronic Corp (KTCC)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Key Tronic Corp by 172.42%. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 107,201 shares as of .Added: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 175,486 shares as of .Added: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.37 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 171,120 shares as of .Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2044.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 671 shares as of .Added: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Brightcove Inc by 117.66%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $11.81, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 71,542 shares as of .Added: Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Acer Therapeutics Inc by 57.77%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 250,518 shares as of .Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99.Sold Out: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.69.Sold Out: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $12.27.Sold Out: Clearfield Inc (CLFD)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Clearfield Inc. The sale prices were between $13.36 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $17.89.Sold Out: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.78 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $6.6.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45.
