Emory University Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Cocrystal Pharma Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Emory University (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Cocrystal Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emory University. As of 2020Q3, Emory University owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of EMORY UNIVERSITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emory+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EMORY UNIVERSITY
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 5,321 shares, 40.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,054 shares, 26.60% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,976 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Emory University initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.92%. The holding were 5,321 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Emory University initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.26%. The holding were 1,976 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Emory University initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.22%. The holding were 64 shares as of .Sold Out: Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP)
Emory University sold out a holding in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $2.36, with an estimated average price of $1.51.
