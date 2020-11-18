  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Emory University Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Cocrystal Pharma Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: MINT +0.02% AAPL -1.14% AMZN -0.96% COCP +1.76%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Emory University (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Cocrystal Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emory University. As of 2020Q3, Emory University owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMORY UNIVERSITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emory+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMORY UNIVERSITY
  1. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 5,321 shares, 40.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,054 shares, 26.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,976 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Emory University initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.92%. The holding were 5,321 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Emory University initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.26%. The holding were 1,976 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Emory University initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.22%. The holding were 64 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP)

Emory University sold out a holding in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $2.36, with an estimated average price of $1.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMORY UNIVERSITY. Also check out:

1. EMORY UNIVERSITY's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMORY UNIVERSITY's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMORY UNIVERSITY's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMORY UNIVERSITY keeps buying

