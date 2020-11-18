Two Sigma Securities, Llc Buys Tesla Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Southern Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Two Sigma Securities, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Southern Co, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Sigma Securities, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Two Sigma Securities, Llc owns 1247 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PCGU, NEEPQ, GOOGL, AEPPZ, TLT, USMV, XLY, ACWI, EEM, IWS, SPTS, T, APH, JNJ, VIPS, BIV, EWZ, FLOT, IBB, SCHF, SPLG, VCIT, VGIT, VGSH, XLV, ABMD, APD, ALXN, AXP, ADP, BJRI, BBD, BAX, BBY, CNC, CERN, CIEN, CI, DE, DLR, DLTR, DUK, DRE, EPD, EQR, EXC, GGB, HSY, HOLX, MTCH, ING, INFY, KMB, LMT, MGM, MMC, MU, MOH, NFLX, NBIX, NI, NSC, ORCL, RL, PGR, RMD, RCL, SIRI, TSM, TFX, TMO, UBS, USB, WM, WMB, WEC, ZBRA, TDG, LULU, CIM, V, AGNC, PSX, BURL, HLT, CGC, JD, CYBR, CZR, TTD, AYX, SE, DOCU, SPAQ, PINS, DPHC, CRWD, PTON, IAC, BEKE, BNDX, BSCK, DUST, EFAV, EPP, EUFN, EUM, EWQ, EWU, FAZ, FDN, FTSM, FXE, FXN, HDGE, IEV, IJH, IVW, LMBS, NUGT, PCY, PULS, QID, QLD, RPG, SCHZ, SDS, SHM, SIL, SJB, SPHD, SVXY, TOTL, TZA, UVXY, VOX, VTIP, VTWO, VWO, VYMI, XBI, CIDM, AIZ, BKYI, BHC, BXP, DXLG, CTIC, CHS, CRUS, CLF, CDE, DXCM, F, GNW, HIG, IAG, IEX, KSS, MAC, MFC, MLM, NYCB, NYMT, DS, SEEL, NKE, NOK, NUAN, RIBT, PTEN, PAYX, PEG, PHM, BB, RBA, RMTI, SGEN, SWBI, SUI, VIV, TTI, URI, MTN, VZ, WTI, BGCP, SMFG, KYN, PLM, HBI, CPRX, HTZGQ, GLUU, PNNT, UEC, GPL, FTI, TAT, AG, VET, GSV, URG, WPRT, AMPE, AYTU, TNXP, GLBS, TRCH, CVE, QEP, 8H6H, KMF, PSHG, GEVO, ACST, CLVS, WPX, VSTM, PBF, MIE, HTBX, SESN, GPRO, ACB, LTRPA, KEYS, PRTY, HTGM, PYPL, HPE, ZOM, NOVN, IRTC, CVNA, 90S1, SOGO, JT, AIHS, NAKD, PHUN, LKCO, FSLY, SDC, CWB, DDM, DFEB, DGS, IGHG, IJJ, KBWB, PFF, RJI, SCHX, SILJ, SLYV, TWM, VCR,
- Added Positions: TSLA, XLF, SPY, SREPA.PFD, AEP, EFA, DHRPA.PFD, BDX, AMZN, SPXS, QQQ, GLDM, JPM, XLRE, SJNK, SPXL, ADBE, LHX, SAN, XLI, BCS, XLC, VUG, IYF, IWD, EWC, GOOG, COTY, WFC, KGC, LOW, MXIM, FXH, CRM, VALE, IAU, IGF, SAP, ROK, MCHI, PGX, CIG, RWM, RWX, CME, TRXC, CVS, CBLAQ, SPYG, SRLN, UPRO, VOO, PNC, LRCX, GNUS, RIG, RTX, UNH, WMT, ANTM, TGT, TEL, CPG, IVR, BUD, AVGO, TEVA, MLHR, CG, RGLS, SYK, SBUX, HD, GME, BKLN, DVY, EEMV, DD,
- Reduced Positions: NEEPO, CFXA, SOLN, AAPL, IWF, MSFT, DCUE, SHV, VTI, IEMG, IVV, OEF, AIZP.PFD, IWB, IWO, MA, QTSPB.PFD, IVE, C, FDX, HYG, SPXU, COST, GS, MDY, RSP, SH, CB, BAC, COF, EQIX, IBM, X, IJR, JPST, XLK, XLU, AMD, ITUB, CCL, CAT, ABEV, GE, MCD, MS, NVDA, NEM, PFE, BKNG, DAL, GM, PSLV, BND, BSV, GDXJ, IYE, JNK, PTLC, SDY, SLV, SMH, SOXL, TQQQ, USO, VMBS, XHB, XLE, XLP, AAP, AEG, AMX, LUMN, CLX, DPZ, FDS, FCX, IBN, ICE, MRO, MAR, MET, NGD, NAT, OXY, ROP, SU, MUX, OLED, VRTX, WYNN, CMG, ET, JQC, DFS, TWO, PBR.A, NSPR, OASPQ, FB, AAL, BABA, BGNE, HEXO, DBO, ERX, EWL, FLRN, FVD, HYS, IJK, IYT, MDIV, NEAR, QAI, SCHO, SDOW, UNG, VB, VNQ, VNQI, VOE, XME, XRT,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with TSLA. Click here to check it out.
- TSLA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TSLA
- Peter Lynch Chart of TSLA
For the details of TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/two+sigma+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,730,700 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,295,600 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,514,300 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,463,700 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,029,200 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.
Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.35 and $102.78, with an estimated average price of $97.88. The stock is now traded at around $123.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 282,187 shares as of .New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1740.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,401 shares as of .New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,775 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,362 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 16440.63%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $486.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 157,136 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 453.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 296,404 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 228.11%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,242 shares as of .Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 104.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $84.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,299 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 102,559 shares as of .Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 101.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,575 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC. Also check out:
1. TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC keeps buying