Two Sigma Securities, Llc Buys Tesla Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Southern Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Two Sigma Securities, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Southern Co, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Sigma Securities, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Two Sigma Securities, Llc owns 1247 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,730,700 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,295,600 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,514,300 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,463,700 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,029,200 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.35 and $102.78, with an estimated average price of $97.88. The stock is now traded at around $123.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 282,187 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1740.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,401 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,775 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,362 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 16440.63%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $486.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 157,136 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 453.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 296,404 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 228.11%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,242 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 104.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $84.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,299 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 102,559 shares as of .

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 101.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,575 shares as of .