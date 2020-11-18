LNZ Capital LP Buys Southern Co, The AES Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Entergy Corp, Ameren Corp

Investment company LNZ Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Co, The AES Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sempra Energy, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Entergy Corp, Ameren Corp, NiSource Inc, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LNZ Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, LNZ Capital LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Southern Co (SO) - 455,000 shares, 31.47% of the total portfolio. New Position The AES Corp (AES) - 1,118,907 shares, 25.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 125,000 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. New Position NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 96,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67% NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 140,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.47%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of .

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.85%. The holding were 1,118,907 shares as of .

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $81.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.59%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $133.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $84.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of .

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.