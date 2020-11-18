LNZ Capital LP Buys Southern Co, The AES Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Entergy Corp, Ameren Corp

Investment company LNZ Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Co, The AES Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sempra Energy, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Entergy Corp, Ameren Corp, NiSource Inc, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LNZ Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, LNZ Capital LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SO, AES, D, SRE, AEP, CNP, AGR, GNRC, TPIC, BLDP, SEDG, ENPH,
- Added Positions: NEE, NRG,
- Reduced Positions: ETR, OGE,
- Sold Out: FE, AEE, NI, ES, EVRG, EIX, XEL, PPL, LNT, DUK, VST,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with NEE. Click here to check it out.
- NEE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NEE
- Peter Lynch Chart of NEE
For the details of LNZ Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lnz+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LNZ Capital LP
- Southern Co (SO) - 455,000 shares, 31.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The AES Corp (AES) - 1,118,907 shares, 25.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 125,000 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 96,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67%
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 140,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.47%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of .New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.85%. The holding were 1,118,907 shares as of .New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $81.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.59%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $133.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $84.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of .Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of LNZ Capital LP. Also check out:
1. LNZ Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LNZ Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LNZ Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LNZ Capital LP keeps buying