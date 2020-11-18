Crosslink Capital Inc Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Lam Research Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Salesforce.com Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Crosslink Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Lam Research Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Salesforce.com Inc, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crosslink Capital Inc. As of 2020Q3, Crosslink Capital Inc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Carvana Co (CVNA) - 246,534 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.29% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 46,540 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 160,034 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.93% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 99,786 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.46% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 330,524 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06%

Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $281.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 160,034 shares as of .

Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $430.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 99,786 shares as of .

Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 128,207 shares as of .

Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 152,892 shares as of .

Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 261,266 shares as of .