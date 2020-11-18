Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys Cedar Fair LP, Vail Resorts Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Farfetch, Science Applications International Corp

Investment company Akaris Global Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Cedar Fair LP, Vail Resorts Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, CACI International Inc, Trine Acquisition Corp, sells Pluralsight Inc, Farfetch, Science Applications International Corp, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akaris Global Partners, LP. As of 2020Q3, Akaris Global Partners, LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,446 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 40,949 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.33% Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) - 319,198 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.56% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 117,994 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.74% SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 381,347 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 281,725 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $270.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 34,575 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 300,540 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 111,940 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $260.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 9,657 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 166,859 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 533.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 193,935 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 205.26%. The purchase prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32. The stock is now traded at around $238.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 39,379 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Pros Holdings Inc by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 319,198 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in New York Times Co by 59.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 130,224 shares as of .

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.23.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.