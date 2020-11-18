Ulysses Management LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells JBG SMITH Properties, APi Group Corp, Citigroup Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ulysses Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ulta Beauty Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Dropbox Inc, sells JBG SMITH Properties, APi Group Corp, Citigroup Inc, Ranpak Holdings Corp, Green Dot Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ulysses Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ulysses Management LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $912 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 930,000 shares, 34.16% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,200 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 350,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 436,749 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) - 1,096,535 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 436,749 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $274.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 70,300 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 120.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 220,304 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.