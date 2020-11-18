Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Buys Humanigen Inc, Copart Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Sells VANECK VECTORS ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Valiant Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Humanigen Inc, Copart Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Snowflake Inc, sells VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valiant Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Valiant Capital Management, L.P. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HGEN, CPRT, LEAP.U, DGNR.U, SNOW, GDRX,

HGEN, CPRT, LEAP.U, DGNR.U, SNOW, GDRX, Added Positions: SDGR,

SDGR, Sold Out: GDXJ,

For the details of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valiant+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,050,000 shares, 29.71% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,053,374 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,080 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 189,300 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 360,200 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $8 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 7,074,220 shares as of .

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 336,100 shares as of .

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $11.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $260.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64.