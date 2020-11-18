  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Farfetch, Cardlytics Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Fiverr International

November 18, 2020 | About: FTCH +0.07% CDLX +0.31% BKNG -1.76% GOOG -1.32% FVRR +0.48%

Investment company KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, Cardlytics Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd. As of 2020Q3, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd
  1. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 1,436,558 shares, 46.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  2. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 350,000 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 1,100,000 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28%
  4. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 190,000 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio.
Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of .

Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $113.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8.



