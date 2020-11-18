KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Farfetch, Cardlytics Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Fiverr International

Investment company KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, Cardlytics Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd. As of 2020Q3, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 1,436,558 shares, 46.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 350,000 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio.
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 1,100,000 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28%
- Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 190,000 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio.
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of .Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $113.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8.
