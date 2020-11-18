Kays Financial Advisory Corp Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, NVR Inc

Investment company Kays Financial Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Applied Materials Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, NVR Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, INVESCO EXCH TRDII during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kays Financial Advisory Corp . As of 2020Q3, Kays Financial Advisory Corp owns 100 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWF, VOO, GIS, FDX,
- Added Positions: BOND, VCSH, SHV, VMBS, SPYV, AMAT, BIL, AOR, IJR, VCIT, IEI, C, SCHB, BAC, PCY, HCA, MUB, RTX, IJJ, INTC, CVS, CSCO, BKNG, BRK.B, SBUX, MO, HUN, RE, CSL, ALL, SSO, SCHZ, MSFT, JNJ, HYG, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, XLK, VUG, NVR, SCHE, AMZN, SCHW, AAPL, LOW, SCHF, SPMD, IJH, SDY, FB, GOOG, MA, ITOT, IDV, PGX, HD, VNQ, VOE, UPS, UNP, TEL, MDYG, FBHS, AMJ, JKH, SPHD, VXUS, KO, GE, SPLV,
- Sold Out: XSLV,
For the details of KAYS FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kays+financial+advisory+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KAYS FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND) - 611,419 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.96%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 198,563 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 266,390 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 1,836,957 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 479,778 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
Kays Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $225.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $327.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of .New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $282.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 755 shares as of .Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 170,502 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 232,499 shares as of .Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 120.39%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 62,704 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 502.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,535 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AOR)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 98.99%. The purchase prices were between $46 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,375 shares as of .Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.32%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,318 shares as of .Sold Out: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (XSLV)
Kays Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.
