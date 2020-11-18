  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Act Two Investors LLC Buys Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells AT&T Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

November 18, 2020 | About: GM +1.76% GOOGL -1.19% MRK -1.53% XOM -3.78% XLI -0.45% XLF -0.94% ORCL -1.52% T -1.41% XLV -1.86% XLP -1.37%

Investment company Act Two Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, General Motors Co, sells AT&T Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Two Investors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Act Two Investors LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Act Two Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/act+two+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Act Two Investors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,549 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,780 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,414 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
  4. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 189,538 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.75%
  5. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 199,960 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 265,904 shares as of .

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 56,321 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 174,616 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of .

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Act Two Investors LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 74.46%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 98,615 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Act Two Investors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1740.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 779 shares as of .

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)

Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Act Two Investors LLC. Also check out:

1. Act Two Investors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Act Two Investors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Act Two Investors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Act Two Investors LLC keeps buying

