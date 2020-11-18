Algert Coldiron Investors Llc Buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Unum Group, Sells Microsoft Corp, J&J Snack Foods Corp, Fabrinet

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Algert Coldiron Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Unum Group, General Mills Inc, NovoCure, sells Microsoft Corp, J&J Snack Foods Corp, Fabrinet, OneSpan Inc, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc owns 391 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,844 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,351 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 64,041 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Box Inc (BOX) - 195,471 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 23,218 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 64,041 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 23,218 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 185,775 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,162 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $58.05 and $111.31, with an estimated average price of $79.67. The stock is now traded at around $121.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,940 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.87 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 119,246 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 414.52%. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $14.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 133,918 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 680.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 115,572 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 178.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,761 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 561.46%. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $382.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,896 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 617.24%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,720 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 219.96%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,207 shares as of .

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $120.03 and $142.24, with an estimated average price of $130.15.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $18.84 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $24.65.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43.