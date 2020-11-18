Connors Investor Services Inc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

Wyomissing, PA, based Investment company Connors Investor Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connors Investor Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Connors Investor Services Inc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $706 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 142,435 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 246,811 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,151 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,796 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 205,557 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $117.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 65,920 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 101,764 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $170.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 32,015 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 684 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.97 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 41,538 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 1528.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 157,130 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1210.57%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $281.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,750 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 106,029 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 68.99%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 112,625 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $459.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,120 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 57.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,157 shares as of .

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The sale prices were between $57.51 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $64.06.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The sale prices were between $22.81 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $26.82.