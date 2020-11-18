  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GCIC Ltd. Buys Lowe's Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Apple Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Amazon.com Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: LOW -8.21% APD +0.53% TSM +1.27% SHW -1.02% MA -0.17% UNP -0.88% TGT +2.34% HUBS +1.05% MDB -0.4% PODD -0.13% EBS -5.38% EW +0.07% BM +0%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company GCIC Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Target Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Apple Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GCIC Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, GCIC Ltd. owns 668 stocks with a total value of $38.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GCIC Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gcic+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GCIC Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,008,340 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 15,615,746 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 21,787,374 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 9,014,769 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 4,356,672 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $166.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,614,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.99 and $314.25, with an estimated average price of $261.94. The stock is now traded at around $359.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 389,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $247.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 401,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $236.59, with an estimated average price of $210.37. The stock is now traded at around $259.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 339,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $134.94, with an estimated average price of $107.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 621,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 691,302 shares as of .

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 696.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $146.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,241,740 shares as of .

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 288.79%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $267.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,200,180 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 2097228.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,208,912 shares as of .

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 130.06%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $723.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 501,045 shares as of .

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 60.23%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,562,344 shares as of .

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 129.48%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,745,258 shares as of .

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71.

Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74.



