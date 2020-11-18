LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II

Investment company LH Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp III, Reinvent Technology Partners, sells Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Gores Metropoulos Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LH Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2020Q3, LH Capital Markets, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of LH Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lh+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.23%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of .

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of .

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of .

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 2,020,000 shares as of .

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of .

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.83.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64.