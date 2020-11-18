LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II

Investment company LH Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp III, Reinvent Technology Partners, sells Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Gores Metropoulos Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LH Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2020Q3, LH Capital Markets, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FEAC, CCIV, GSAH, CCXX, RTP.U, GHIV, CZR, BFT.U, WPF, FCACU, PSTH, JWS, TREB, AACQ, TWCTU, FTOCU, BABA, JD, QQQ, IPOB, DGNR.U, LEAP.U, IPOC,
- Reduced Positions: CCX, CCX, GMHI,
- Sold Out: CPAA, HYAC, PCG, EIX, SPY, VRT,
- Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp (FEAC) - 3,800,000 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - 2,200,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX) - 2,020,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPRU) - 1,600,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.23%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 2,020,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Gores Holdings IV Inc (GHIV)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.83.Sold Out: Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (HYAC)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64.
