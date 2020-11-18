Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Snap Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charter Communications Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Investment company Honeycomb Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Snap Inc, Match Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charter Communications Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Honeycomb Asset Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Honeycomb Asset Management LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TWLO, MTCH, PYPL, SHOP, V, NOW, EFX, GMHI, FIVN, TMUS, PLTR, CD,

TWLO, MTCH, PYPL, SHOP, V, NOW, EFX, GMHI, FIVN, TMUS, PLTR, CD, Added Positions: FB, SNAP, MSFT, ATUS, EXPE, AMZN, ATVI, CRNC, PRPL, DT, BABA, WDAY, FISV, PLAN, FTCH,

FB, SNAP, MSFT, ATUS, EXPE, AMZN, ATVI, CRNC, PRPL, DT, BABA, WDAY, FISV, PLAN, FTCH, Reduced Positions: CHTR, GOOGL, PTON, NXPI, EBAY, CCC, NUAN, GLIBA, ESTC,

CHTR, GOOGL, PTON, NXPI, EBAY, CCC, NUAN, GLIBA, ESTC, Sold Out: FIS, SSNC, MRVL, DISH, DIS, CONE, UBER, KEYS, QRTEA,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.66% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 300,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Facebook Inc (FB) - 289,500 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.00% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274,800 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.20%

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 158,196 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 282,059 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $190.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $931.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $207.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 131,042 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $507.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 93.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $271.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 289,500 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Snap Inc by 491.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,479,618 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.20%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 274,800 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 176.82%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,522,503 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 125.06%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 450,127 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37.