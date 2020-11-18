Hawk Ridge Management LLC Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hawk Ridge Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, KBR Inc, Sonos Inc, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Virtusa Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hawk Ridge Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hawk Ridge Management LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CBOE, ITGR, KBR, OSPN, IPOC, JWS, SBGI, FND, LILAK, KAR,

CBOE, ITGR, KBR, OSPN, IPOC, JWS, SBGI, FND, LILAK, KAR, Added Positions: TMX, SONO, SMCI, MGLN, UPWK, STAY, BATRK, MIC, FTDR,

TMX, SONO, SMCI, MGLN, UPWK, STAY, BATRK, MIC, FTDR, Reduced Positions: CHNG, VRTU, Z, CHDN, TWTR, MGP, SEE, ACM,

CHNG, VRTU, Z, CHDN, TWTR, MGP, SEE, ACM, Sold Out: AAN, IBP, IPOC.U, HII, FRG, XERS,

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,100,000 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 3,810,474 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 4,560,997 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.71% Sonos Inc (SONO) - 3,358,118 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.77% Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 1,286,797 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 501,015 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $72.29, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 666,216 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 691,329 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in OneSpan Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.84 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 547,870 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 664,700 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 772,700 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 101.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $39.4. The stock is now traded at around $48.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 838,100 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,358,118 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,718,461 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $68.95 and $76.12, with an estimated average price of $74.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 557,989 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,465,553 shares as of .

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $67.17 and $101.75, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Franchise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.7 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $3.99.