1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company 1607 Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund , Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc, sells ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, MFS Government Markets Income Trust, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ETG, VTEB, MMU, MSD, ETO, EVG, Added Positions: MBB, GOVT, MGU, RMT, SUB, IGR, FDEU, HQH, XLK, CHN, JCE, ADX, NCB, CAF, IAF, EEA, GAM, HQL, IRL, EXG, RVT, GF, JRS, KTF, IGD, IGA, MVF, DIAX, GDL, IID, NUW, BXMX, HIE, LGI, CII, MAV, KSM, NKG,

EWJ, EWQ, SPY, EZU, MIN, MGF, NXQ, NXR, EIM, EWA, BNY, BDJ, NIM, BOE, AOD, EGF, DUC, EWL, NFJ, WIA, WIW, IIF, BGY, IAE, BCX, FMN, EVV, MYI, AFB, GIM, FAX, JHS, KF, MHF, NIQ, EOT, SBI, MUI, ETW, FMY, NEA, BGT, MCN, AGD, NAD, CXH, MXF, Sold Out: NUV, PEO, NCA, GDO, NXP, RGT,

ISHARES INC (EWJ) - 3,984,528 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,260,850 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% ISHARES INC (EZU) - 2,444,016 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 701,210 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.70% Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) - 8,346,742 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $17.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 292,665 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 74,800 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 197,056 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 149,879 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,354 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85,548 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 71.70%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 701,210 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 78.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 376,466 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 108,931 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.12 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 749,346 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,751,453 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 743,010 shares as of .

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp. The sale prices were between $16.44 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $17.12.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.64 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.5.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The sale prices were between $15.71 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.51.