Lodbrok Capital LLP Buys Borr Drilling

Investment company Lodbrok Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Borr Drilling during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lodbrok Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Lodbrok Capital LLP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BORR,
For the details of Lodbrok Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lodbrok+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lodbrok Capital LLP
- Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) - 3,582,443 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with BORR. Click here to check it out.
- BORR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BORR
- Peter Lynch Chart of BORR
Lodbrok Capital LLP initiated holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.55 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $0.91. The stock is now traded at around $0.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,582,443 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Lodbrok Capital LLP. Also check out:
1. Lodbrok Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lodbrok Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lodbrok Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lodbrok Capital LLP keeps buying