Lodbrok Capital LLP Buys Borr Drilling

Investment company Lodbrok Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Borr Drilling during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lodbrok Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Lodbrok Capital LLP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BORR,

For the details of Lodbrok Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lodbrok+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) - 3,582,443 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lodbrok Capital LLP initiated holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.55 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $0.91. The stock is now traded at around $0.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,582,443 shares as of .