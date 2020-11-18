  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lodbrok Capital LLP Buys Borr Drilling

November 18, 2020 | About: BORR +0.5%

Investment company Lodbrok Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Borr Drilling during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lodbrok Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Lodbrok Capital LLP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: BORR,

For the details of Lodbrok Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lodbrok+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lodbrok Capital LLP
  1. Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) - 3,582,443 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)

Lodbrok Capital LLP initiated holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.55 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $0.91. The stock is now traded at around $0.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,582,443 shares as of .



Comments

