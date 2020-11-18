  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

November 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:NOC -0.65%

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 30, 2020.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact:Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720 (office)
[email protected]
Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
[email protected]

