Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Reinvent Technology Partners, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, Sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: RTP.U +0% CCIV +0.31% FCACU +0% LGF.A -1.66% LGF.B -1.13%

Investment company Silver Rock Financial LP (Current Portfolio) buys Reinvent Technology Partners, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Rock Financial LP. As of 2020Q3, Silver Rock Financial LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Rock Financial LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+rock+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Rock Financial LP
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 190,000 shares, 36.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 524,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 2,073,166 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.38%
  4. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 499,227 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 1,222,397 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP initiated holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.63.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

Silver Rock Financial LP sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.05 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silver Rock Financial LP. Also check out:

1. Silver Rock Financial LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silver Rock Financial LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silver Rock Financial LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silver Rock Financial LP keeps buying

