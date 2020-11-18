Plaisance Capital LLC Buys Skechers USA Inc, Ball Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Investment company Plaisance Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Skechers USA Inc, Ball Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, WestRock Co, Vistra Corp, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Nike Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plaisance Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Plaisance Capital LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SKX, KL, WRK, VST, SBH,

SKX, KL, WRK, VST, SBH, Added Positions: PCYO, BLL, NDLS, TRNS, IVC, ATTO, SUP,

PCYO, BLL, NDLS, TRNS, IVC, ATTO, SUP, Reduced Positions: AEM, KEX, HSC, BCO, JOE, SUMR, HCCI,

AEM, KEX, HSC, BCO, JOE, SUMR, HCCI, Sold Out: GLD, GDXJ, GDX, NKE, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, NVST, EPD, GOLD, NEM, TARO, FUN, DENN, MCRI, INWK, RNGR,

For the details of Plaisance Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plaisance+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) - 3,794,941 shares, 55.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 287,870 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 358,110 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 626,593 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 97,180 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 97,180 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 10,880 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 12,775 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,782 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 91.54%. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $96.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,806 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Transcat Inc by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.68 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,389 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Plaisance Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 89.04%. The sale prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.64%. Plaisance Capital LLC still held 4,802 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Kirby Corp by 82.21%. The sale prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Plaisance Capital LLC still held 4,056 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Harsco Corp by 68.42%. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $16.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Plaisance Capital LLC still held 32,225 shares as of .

Plaisance Capital LLC reduced to a holding in The Brink's Co by 56.67%. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Plaisance Capital LLC still held 14,451 shares as of .