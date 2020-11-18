SG Capital Management LLC Buys Redfin Corp, Hasbro Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Sells MasTec Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Overstock.com Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company SG Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Redfin Corp, Hasbro Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Pacific Ethanol Inc, sells MasTec Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Overstock.com Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Primoris Services Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, SG Capital Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RDFN, HAS, STMP, PEIX, GNTX, CWST, EVRI, CALX, TTC, SON, LAUR, AMED, FCN, MIK, NLS, NUS, NX, UTZ, CAR, UPLD, LOPE, SPNE, SWK, LNN, GDEN, TCMD, OC, MGPI, TUP, EEFT, TOL, LZB, REVG, NTUS, SLCA, CLH, SIC, CULP, EDUC, RRR, RCII, CSSE, FLXS, ASPU,

RDFN, HAS, STMP, PEIX, GNTX, CWST, EVRI, CALX, TTC, SON, LAUR, AMED, FCN, MIK, NLS, NUS, NX, UTZ, CAR, UPLD, LOPE, SPNE, SWK, LNN, GDEN, TCMD, OC, MGPI, TUP, EEFT, TOL, LZB, REVG, NTUS, SLCA, CLH, SIC, CULP, EDUC, RRR, RCII, CSSE, FLXS, ASPU, Added Positions: PRPL, UFPI, FOR, PII, RDVT,

PRPL, UFPI, FOR, PII, RDVT, Reduced Positions: PRIM, SUI, SAH, LOW, PLUG, PETQ, CLGX, SKY, TMHC, PFSI, IBP, MTH, HSKA, BMCH, ELS, ICFI, SCPL, PRTS, CCS, MCFT,

PRIM, SUI, SAH, LOW, PLUG, PETQ, CLGX, SKY, TMHC, PFSI, IBP, MTH, HSKA, BMCH, ELS, ICFI, SCPL, PRTS, CCS, MCFT, Sold Out: MTZ, DLTR, OSTK, XPO, FUL, LAD, FAF, CACI, BRKS, BFYT, MAS, FIZZ, QRTEA, TJX, BYD, BLD, CNMD, WSO, MGP, CTSH, CCOI, ENR, AMD, PLXS, LPRO, VICI, PMT, RHP, MGRC, COOP, SMSI, SMP, LPTH, SMG, LMNR, MIME, SPWH,

UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 320,431 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.91% Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 337,058 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Hasbro Inc (HAS) - 197,068 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 62,081 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 100,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 337,058 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 197,068 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $179.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 62,081 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pacific Ethanol Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $8, with an estimated average price of $3.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,695,484 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 360,435 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 158,613 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 3488.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 531,688 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 66.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 320,431 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Forestar Group Inc by 328.49%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 101,114 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,249 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $30.07 and $122.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $42.1 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $47.22.

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $154.95 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $224.11.

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 86.83%. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 120,383 shares as of .

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 65.75%. The sale prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.33%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 47,541 shares as of .