HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cigna Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company HealthCor Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Cooper Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cigna Corp, Encompass Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthCor Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, HealthCor Management, L.P. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COO, TFX, SYK, EW, ZYME, ASMB, AMWL, ATHA, DYN, INCY, OM, BMRN, SNDX,
- Added Positions: ZBH, HZNP, VRTX, UNH, REGN, HUM, ARCT, NBIX, MDT, IQV, CRL, RPRX, THC, HCA, GH, ARNA,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, DHR, NVRO, AUPH, ALGN, MDGL, AMGN, MD,
- Sold Out: BDX, LH, CI, EHC, ALXN, LIVN, ABT, BPMC, TMO, NUVA, ACAD, BNTX, PCRX, ADPT, BLUE, MRK, SRGA, SDC, IMGN, LEGN, FUSN, AKUS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with ZBH. Click here to check it out.
- ZBH 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ZBH
- Peter Lynch Chart of ZBH
For the details of HealthCor Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/healthcor+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HealthCor Management, L.P.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 1,306,170 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 558.52%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 511,370 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.67%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,402,160 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.17%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,790,310 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 346.42%
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) - 1,129,948 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $329.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 241,540 shares as of .New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $370.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 165,160 shares as of .New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 118,550 shares as of .New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 223,860 shares as of .New Purchase: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Zymeworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 345,550 shares as of .New Purchase: Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)
HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.08 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 519,490 shares as of .Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 558.52%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 1,306,170 shares as of .Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 346.42%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,790,310 shares as of .Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1314.48%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $216.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 362,390 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 122.67%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $344.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 511,370 shares as of .Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 236.53%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $519.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 190,310 shares as of .Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 229.16%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $418.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 228,930 shares as of .Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.Sold Out: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of HealthCor Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. HealthCor Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HealthCor Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HealthCor Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HealthCor Management, L.P. keeps buying