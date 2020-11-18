HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cigna Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company HealthCor Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Cooper Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cigna Corp, Encompass Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthCor Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, HealthCor Management, L.P. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COO, TFX, SYK, EW, ZYME, ASMB, AMWL, ATHA, DYN, INCY, OM, BMRN, SNDX,

COO, TFX, SYK, EW, ZYME, ASMB, AMWL, ATHA, DYN, INCY, OM, BMRN, SNDX, Added Positions: ZBH, HZNP, VRTX, UNH, REGN, HUM, ARCT, NBIX, MDT, IQV, CRL, RPRX, THC, HCA, GH, ARNA,

ZBH, HZNP, VRTX, UNH, REGN, HUM, ARCT, NBIX, MDT, IQV, CRL, RPRX, THC, HCA, GH, ARNA, Reduced Positions: BMY, DHR, NVRO, AUPH, ALGN, MDGL, AMGN, MD,

BMY, DHR, NVRO, AUPH, ALGN, MDGL, AMGN, MD, Sold Out: BDX, LH, CI, EHC, ALXN, LIVN, ABT, BPMC, TMO, NUVA, ACAD, BNTX, PCRX, ADPT, BLUE, MRK, SRGA, SDC, IMGN, LEGN, FUSN, AKUS,

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 1,306,170 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 558.52% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 511,370 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.67% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,402,160 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.17% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,790,310 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 346.42% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) - 1,129,948 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $329.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 241,540 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $370.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 165,160 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 118,550 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 223,860 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Zymeworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 345,550 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. initiated holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.08 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 519,490 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 558.52%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 1,306,170 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 346.42%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,790,310 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1314.48%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $216.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 362,390 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 122.67%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $344.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 511,370 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 236.53%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $519.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 190,310 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 229.16%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $418.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 228,930 shares as of .

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.

HealthCor Management, L.P. sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38.