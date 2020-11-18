Putnam Investments Llc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, FedEx Corp, Avalara Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, DISH Network Corp, ONEOK Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Putnam Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, FedEx Corp, Avalara Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, ServiceNow Inc, sells RingCentral Inc, DISH Network Corp, ONEOK Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Investments Llc. As of 2020Q3, Putnam Investments Llc owns 748 stocks with a total value of $50.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AVLR, SNOW, CDAY, MPWR, STZ, ZG, SIRI, BIGC, YUM, ROK, DGNR.U, VERX, BYND, XLB, XLY, IPHI, ABMD, PSTH, FICO, PII, MANH, SLB, LSPD, PTON, GGAL, FGEN, BL, BKR, IBEX, CUZ, AHCO, VALE, SBE.U, TXG, NCR, TIG, AACQU, CASY, OSH, KCAC, BC, LEAP.U, LSF, EHTH, TRI, SCCO, UNM, SPB, SMG, PFG, PPL, TGTX, RDNT, CRI, CLF, OTTR, ZEUS, CTRN, IIIN, RBBN, ACCO, AGCO, UFI, UTI, KAR, SPAQ, ULH, IBCP, AIZP.PFD, KOP, ASIX, WSC, RPD, TRU, MAXR, LNTH, TWTR, RLGT,
- Added Positions: AMD, FDX, LLY, NOW, KDP, TSM, TSLA, DT, AMAT, MSFT, MA, SE, CHTR, MCD, FISV, VNET, TLND, AVY, BBY, ARMK, MO, ILMN, SO, HLT, LEVI, OTIS, JCI, SGEN, FB, ASML, BIDU, C, COO, DXCM, EPD, HAS, ODFL, REGN, RTX, VNO, DG, ABBV, AGO, CAH, SCHW, CI, CPA, CCI, EXPD, NEE, F, HD, LMT, RYAAY, WMT, FSLR, KKR, SHOP, TDOC, STNE, CRWD, RPRX, BIIB, BSX, CSX, D, EW, EQR, GNTX, HON, HUM, ISRG, LEN, LOW, MCO, NRG, ORCL, RGEN, URI, VZ, ZBH, LDOS, LBTYK, MELI, CCXI, FTNT, PANW, XLRN, NVRO, GDDY, OLLI, OKTA, EQH, BJ, CHNG, NEEPO, IEMG, IWD, ABM, ABT, DOX, AMED, AIG, ABCB, ARCH, ASH, BA, BXP, BKD, CRH, CNOB, CAG, CNMD, CWCO, CR, CW, DRI, DECK, DD, DUK, EOG, ESE, EMN, PFC, FHN, FBC, EVRI, SFST, GFF, HAL, MLHR, HOLX, IBM, IMAX, TILE, INTU, ISBC, JLL, LBAI, LNC, MRO, MDT, MU, NTES, NFLX, NBIX, NR, NUE, OCFC, OFG, PCG, ARGO, PATK, SEIC, SLM, DHC, SNPS, TCF, TPX, UNF, UIS, UTL, UEIC, UVSP, WNC, WW, WFC, WMB, WEX, ZUMZ, FBMS, ALGT, BBDC, TMUS, TTGT, BCML, AGNC, IRWD, SPSC, RCM, BAH, ACHC, APTV, CHGG, IBP, QTWO, PCTY, HQY, STOR, SUM, PFHD, LILAK, GBT, PRPL, MSGS, BATRA, VRRM, EEX, PLYM, MGY, NSCO, NVT, QTSPB.PFD, CCB, PRVB, YMAB, IFFT, TW, WTRU, DCUE, IMVT, PHR, INMD, ONEM, FOUR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FIS, DHR, RNG, GOOG, TDG, FBHS, MRK, QDEL, VRTX, LIN, JAZZ, BABA, AMGN, ROP, WCN, DOCU, VRM, ATVI, CVX, NVDA, SBUX, UNH, ASND, CCC, BAX, CLX, IDXX, BKNG, QCOM, UNP, CMG, V, PSX, JD, EVBG, GDX, AES, EXPE, GILD, HPQ, KLAC, LRCX, NOC, ADBE, BAC, COF, CSGP, CRM, APO, SWT, AKAM, BMY, CNP, CSCO, KO, CMI, GD, JKHY, LYV, TXN, TMO, WM, XLNX, EBAY, DAL, VIPS, NOMD, UBER, LVGO, GFL, SPY, T, SRPT, ACN, BLL, BIO, EAT, CPT, CAT, CHE, CRK, ED, CREE, DTE, EL, INSM, INTC, JCOM, LH, LGND, SPGI, MLAB, NEM, PENN, RDN, SHW, SYK, SYY, TTWO, DIS, ET, AVGO, YNDX, QTS, ALLY, OUT, RCKT, WING, RUN, TPB, NGVT, SNAP, DOW, CARR, XLK, MMM, CB, PLD, A, AXP, AFG, ADI, AON, AIZ, ADSK, ADP, AVB, TFC, BBAR, BDX, BIG, BRKS, BLDR, CACI, CECE, CHRW, COG, KMX, CE, CPK, CME, CTXS, CTSH, CL, DXC, CTB, CORE, COST, DE, DLR, DPZ, DRE, ETFC, ECL, EA, EMR, ENTG, EQIX, EQT, ELS, FFIV, GRMN, GIS, GPN, HDB, EQC, LHX, HRL, ITW, IMMU, INCY, IMKTA, ICE, JBL, JNPR, KMB, MDLZ, MGLN, MMC, MXIM, MKC, MTD, NYCB, NSC, ORLY, OMC, PNM, PKG, PLAB, PGR, PSA, QGEN, DGX, ROLL, RRC, RS, ROL, ROST, STX, SRE, SCVL, SLGN, WPM, STRL, NLOK, SNX, TJX, THC, TREX, TYL, USPH, USB, UDR, UPS, ANTM, WYNN, XEL, L, BMA, WU, EBS, SAR, LLNW, GRBK, BACPL.PFD, PM, CBPO, NX, MYRG, EC, RGA, STWD, TRNO, HCA, HZNP, TGLS, FIVE, BERY, RLGY, AAMC, BFAM, ZTS, PTCT, AMH, MUSA, ESI, TPVG, FIVN, HRTG, VEC, QRVO, DEA, VSTO, BKI, LSXMK, VRS, KNSL, YUMC, LGF.A, SNDR, KREF, IR, VICI, AVYA, SREPA.PFD, LYFT, PLMR, PSN, MEC, CCO, AVTR, IHRT, SOLN, PINE, CCAP, AZEK, API, INDA, MDY, XLC, XLV,
- Sold Out: DISH, OKE, PXD, AVGOP.PFD, GRA, EDU, SATS, TEAM, TWLO, CCIPA.PFD, FTVPA.PFD, SHLL, XLRE, XLU, ESS, FITB, HRC, MNTA, UAL, WST, VRSK, ACAD, ALNY, AXS, BP, XRAY, ENIA, FRT, CLGX, MNST, HEI, DIN, TT, LPX, MGM, PH, SIMO, SUI, WRB, SPR, PRO, TAL, QADA, NLSN, VER, QLYS, PINC, QURE, AKBA, LITE, TCMD, SMPL, TRHC, ROKU, EVOP, RPAY, PLAN, SG, AVTRPA.PFD, NFIN, PING, MSGE, GLD, ADC, ACC, APH, ANSS, BCH, BK, BMRN, FUN, CHKP, CMCO, NNN, GLW, OFC, EXR, FORM, WELL, HR, LTC, MRVL, MTZ, MCHP, MAA, MSI, NHI, NTAP, OLN, PAYX, PBH, O, SPG, SWKS, LSI, STFC, SCS, VRSN, WRI, WDC, TEL, VMW, ROIC, CLNY, AMRC, SBRA, FLT, PARR, RXN, MRC, SPLK, WDAY, CDW, DOC, BRX, STAY, CIO, SAGE, PGRE, BSM, APLE, HPE, SQ, COLD, BCSF, AMCR, BBIO,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,361,109 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,653,671 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 663,271 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 6,659,524 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 1,633,552 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.33 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $127.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 904,143 shares as of .New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $260.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 351,502 shares as of .New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $96.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 642,098 shares as of .New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $300.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 169,167 shares as of .New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $104.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 302,477 shares as of .New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,882 shares as of .Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1486.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,408,299 shares as of .Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 520.01%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $282.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 570,406 shares as of .Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,142,219 shares as of .Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 94.79%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $507.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 386,068 shares as of .Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 183.04%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,470,174 shares as of .Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 189.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,406,597 shares as of .Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $1111.42 and $1315.23, with an estimated average price of $1188.33.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLRE)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65.Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SHLL)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.
