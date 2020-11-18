Sapience Investments, LLC Buys Carter's Inc, Rexnord Corp, EQT Corp, Sells Diebold Nixdorf Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sabre Corp

Investment company Sapience Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Carter's Inc, Rexnord Corp, EQT Corp, Kirby Corp, Capri Holdings, sells Diebold Nixdorf Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sabre Corp, Noble Energy Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sapience Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sapience Investments, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRI, RXN, EQT, PXD,

CRI, RXN, EQT, PXD, Added Positions: KEX, CPRI, SYNH, QTS, ENS, VNOM, IART, ARGO, IDA, POR, WBS, OZK, BANR, ADNT, LILA, ABCB, THS, STL, BPOP, PE, DESP, CATY, KAR, DGX, CONE, SLM, FLT, FANG, INGR, NTB, ATH, HAS, HNGR,

KEX, CPRI, SYNH, QTS, ENS, VNOM, IART, ARGO, IDA, POR, WBS, OZK, BANR, ADNT, LILA, ABCB, THS, STL, BPOP, PE, DESP, CATY, KAR, DGX, CONE, SLM, FLT, FANG, INGR, NTB, ATH, HAS, HNGR, Reduced Positions: DBD, SRCL, DNKN, ELF, BECN, IAA, MIK, LOCO, USFD, SAIL, NVST, LECO, WTS, REZI, APAM, AIMC, DOC, NPO, NDAQ, LKQ, PLT, FAF, IRM, RNR, SEE, EHC,

DBD, SRCL, DNKN, ELF, BECN, IAA, MIK, LOCO, USFD, SAIL, NVST, LECO, WTS, REZI, APAM, AIMC, DOC, NPO, NDAQ, LKQ, PLT, FAF, IRM, RNR, SEE, EHC, Sold Out: MSM, SABR, NBL, PLAY, WPX, CXO,

For the details of Sapience Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sapience+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) - 2,282,585 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.56% The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 1,460,905 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.33% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 711,560 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.72% Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 313,670 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 266,915 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.49%

Sapience Investments, LLC initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 96,030 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $31.7, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 498,010 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,590 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 272,915 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 47.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 711,560 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $59.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 230,530 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 144,425 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $68.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 148,630 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $51.72, with an estimated average price of $47.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 266,915 shares as of .

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42.

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in WPX Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54.

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91.