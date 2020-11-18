Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, American National Group Inc, Nephros Inc, Sells Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Axalta Coating Systems

Elkhorn, NE, based Investment company Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, American National Group Inc, Nephros Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, sells Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Cardiff Oncology Inc, Innodata Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership. As of 2020Q3, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 39 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GWPH, ANAT, IBM, FPH,

GWPH, ANAT, IBM, FPH, Added Positions: WTM, NEPH, C, SH, RDI, KMI, VXX,

WTM, NEPH, C, SH, RDI, KMI, VXX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, VIAC, AXTA, DD, CRDF, ACTG, JEF, ERII, DOW, CTVA, TAYD,

AAPL, BRK.B, VIAC, AXTA, DD, CRDF, ACTG, JEF, ERII, DOW, CTVA, TAYD, Sold Out: DOFSQ, INOD,

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 4,385,747 shares, 50.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 22,620 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 50 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,380 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Cadiz Inc (CDZI) - 306,500 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $119.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 995 shares as of .

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $82.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Five Point Holdings LLC. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Nephros Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $5.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of .

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.3, with an estimated average price of $0.22.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Innodata Inc. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $1.83.