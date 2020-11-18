L2 Asset Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, M&T Bank Corp, Sells Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, AbbVie Inc

Investment company L2 Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, M&T Bank Corp, Humana Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, AbbVie Inc, Lam Research Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L2 Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, L2 Asset Management, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPM, BAC, MTB, LYB, BMY, AMP, VRTX, NTAP, ATUS, ALXN, KR, DE, LOW, XLNX, TSCO, SEIC, SYY, WHR,

JPM, BAC, MTB, LYB, BMY, AMP, VRTX, NTAP, ATUS, ALXN, KR, DE, LOW, XLNX, TSCO, SEIC, SYY, WHR, Added Positions: HUM, STX, ETFC, URI, SCHW, GDDY, INTC, COP, WU, MSFT, ROK, CAT, SWKS, CMI, CE, MMM, GILD, FFIV, SYF, IPG, MU,

HUM, STX, ETFC, URI, SCHW, GDDY, INTC, COP, WU, MSFT, ROK, CAT, SWKS, CMI, CE, MMM, GILD, FFIV, SYF, IPG, MU, Reduced Positions: NXPI, ABBV, LRCX, GOOGL, TER, CTXS, VMW, BBY, QCOM, DFS, TXN, EBAY, ABC, OMC, AMAT, ORCL, AMGN, AKAM, AAPL, KLAC, JAZZ, PCAR, EA, AMTD, IBM, MXIM, FB,

NXPI, ABBV, LRCX, GOOGL, TER, CTXS, VMW, BBY, QCOM, DFS, TXN, EBAY, ABC, OMC, AMAT, ORCL, AMGN, AKAM, AAPL, KLAC, JAZZ, PCAR, EA, AMTD, IBM, MXIM, FB, Sold Out: IONS, KBE, PHM, LVS, BJK,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,500 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 26,600 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,096 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,623 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN) - 21,500 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $115.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 18,861 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 71,823 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $121.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,732 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,555 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,767 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $183.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 193.50%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $418.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,371 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 197.18%. The purchase prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $55.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 25,858 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 89.50%. The purchase prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $216.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,974 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 57.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,137 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 186.97%. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,674 shares as of .

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $47.45 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $55.63.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $36.82.