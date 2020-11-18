  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc, Sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cigna Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: ACAD -2.66% HUM -0.9% AGIO +1.41% IMVT -5.01% BFAM -0.09% HCAT -2.32% HZNP -1.97% INZY +1.17% KYMR -0.31% ATHA -5.55% R +0.31%

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Rock Springs Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Humana Inc, sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cigna Corp, Amgen Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Springs Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Rock Springs Capital Management LP owns 133 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rock Springs Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rock+springs+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rock Springs Capital Management LP
  1. iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) - 625,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
  2. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,465,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24%
  3. Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 1,587,500 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 405,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Humana Inc (HUM) - 242,500 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.96%
New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 879,954 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 709,965 shares as of .

New Purchase: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $24.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,102,702 shares as of .

New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 413,674 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,573,200 shares as of .

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Humana Inc by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $418.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 242,500 shares as of .

Added: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $43.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,581,509 shares as of .

Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 742,449 shares as of .

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 68.02%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 165,500 shares as of .

Added: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Health Catalyst Inc by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 703,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Sold Out: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55.

Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $89.79 and $136.56, with an estimated average price of $106.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rock Springs Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rock Springs Capital Management LP keeps buying

