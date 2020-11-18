Robotti Robert Buys Canadian Solar Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PICO Holdings Inc, Sells GAN, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Hallador Energy Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Robotti Robert (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Solar Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PICO Holdings Inc, Western Digital Corp, Elastic NV, sells GAN, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Hallador Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robotti Robert. As of 2020Q3, Robotti Robert owns 60 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 1,327,934 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29% BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 937,140 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95% Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) - 267,376 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,488,217 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Norbord Inc (OSB) - 544,988 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $83.85 and $112.98, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $104.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Robotti Robert initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32. The stock is now traded at around $238.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $11.96, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 311.25%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $26.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 81,057 shares as of .

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 287.83%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $230.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 12,112 shares as of .

Robotti Robert added to a holding in PICO Holdings Inc by 135.62%. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 248,826 shares as of .

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 146,565 shares as of .

Robotti Robert added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 69.89%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $39.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 80,375 shares as of .

Robotti Robert added to a holding in PHX Minerals Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $1.43 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $1.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 934,346 shares as of .

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $6.09.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Hallador Energy Co. The sale prices were between $0.62 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.72.