Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FD, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Investment company Silicon Valley Capital Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FD, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Valley Capital Partners. As of 2020Q3, Silicon Valley Capital Partners owns 53 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, MGK, CMF, SHY, INTU, INTC, V, EQIX, ARKK, IWF, MA, MU, WMT, MUB, JNJ, VAR, BSX,

MSFT, MGK, CMF, SHY, INTU, INTC, V, EQIX, ARKK, IWF, MA, MU, WMT, MUB, JNJ, VAR, BSX, Added Positions: QQQ, VGT, AAPL, VUG, AMT, ARKW, TSLA, CRM, NVDA, FB, NFLX, GOOG, VOO,

QQQ, VGT, AAPL, VUG, AMT, ARKW, TSLA, CRM, NVDA, FB, NFLX, GOOG, VOO, Reduced Positions: SPY, WFC, AMD, BRK.B, HD, BA, JPM, COST, ADSK,

SPY, WFC, AMD, BRK.B, HD, BA, JPM, COST, ADSK, Sold Out: USMV,

For the details of Silicon Valley Capital Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silicon+valley+capital+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 348,662 shares, 24.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 281,415 shares, 23.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 157,872 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 69,009 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,820 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 86,637 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $191.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 52,025 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $62.88, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 41,456 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,356 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $354.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,141 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $324.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 69,009 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 189.49%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $237.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $120.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.86%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $486.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of .

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.