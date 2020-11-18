Prince Street Capital Management LLC Buys Vale SA, Pan American Silver Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells Sea, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST

New York, NY, based Investment company Prince Street Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, Pan American Silver Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Yandex NV, sells Sea, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, LexinFintech Holdings, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prince Street Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Prince Street Capital Management LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VALE,
- Added Positions: PAAS, GLD, YNDX,
- Reduced Positions: SE, MELI, ZLAB, STNE, OCFT, FCX,
- Sold Out: IAU, SLV, LX,
For the details of Prince Street Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prince+street+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,000 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,500 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.82%
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 73,600 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.87%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 221,200 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.77%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 932,700 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 932,700 shares as of .Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 115.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 239,000 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 73,600 shares as of .Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 132,700 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $8.71.
