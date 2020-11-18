683 Capital Management, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sells Carvana Co, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp, Ventas Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company 683 Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Wells Fargo, Enova International Inc, sells Carvana Co, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp, Ventas Inc, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II, Wayfair Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 683 Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, 683 Capital Management, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FE, IAC, MMP, CMLFU, PANA, ARYA, TFFP, XERS,
- Added Positions: WFC, ENVA, CDLX, APTO, ONDK, DEO, PCG, EIGR, MGTX, PRVB, SBBP, IRCP, CRESY, ANGI, DRTT, EURN, DHT, ARDX, MRNS, VYNE, IRS,
- Reduced Positions: CVNA, HOME, GRUB, SNDX, DSSI, GSAT, AGTC, HCC,
- Sold Out: ARYA, VTR, ARYBU, W, CARG, DD, AVEO, IYR,
These are the top 5 holdings of 683 Capital Management, LLC
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 750,000 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.39%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 3,500,000 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 1,000,774 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 600,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 2,236,409 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 2,236,409 shares as of .New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 463,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,460,732 shares as of .New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Panacea Acquisition Corp (PANA)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Panacea Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA)
683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 455.56%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .Added: Enova International Inc (ENVA)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 84.61%. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,119,423 shares as of .Added: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 268.23%. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,166,887 shares as of .Added: On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in On Deck Capital Inc by 113.50%. The purchase prices were between $0.68 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,793,015 shares as of .Added: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,622,914 shares as of .Added: MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)
683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC by 64.58%. The purchase prices were between $11.59 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 684,447 shares as of .Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp (ARYA)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $15.15.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (ARYBU)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.34.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54.Sold Out: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of 683 Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
