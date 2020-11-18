DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Buys Facebook Inc, Deere, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Deere, Abbott Laboratories, Booking Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Aon PLC, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, . As of 2020Q3, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, owns 831 stocks with a total value of $40.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TROW, AMCR, RS, POOL, DRI, TDOC, ITW, CNHI, CCOI, HOLI, W, TEAM, SQ, RACE, VSTO, SUM, COUP, CTLT, ARES, OGS, VEEV, BLUE, SITE, BCOV, INVH, SNAP, DBX, SPOT, DOCU, PS, CRWD, SBE, FEAC, DADA, MEG, SNOW, ESGE, QCLN, PCH, ALGN, BLDP, CRL, CCEP, CAG, DXCM, DKS, EXPO, FNB, FCX, HUN, IDA, MSM, MPWR, PNM, EKSO, QDEL, SJI, STMP, TDS, TRMB, UTHR, WTS, MWA, WKHS, GNRC, AOS, WDAY, CONE, TPH,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,291,936 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,364,385 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 572,472 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Linde PLC (LIN) - 6,891,964 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 6,623,688 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $139.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 371,614 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,370,735 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 268,483 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $89.88 and $109.24, with an estimated average price of $101.78. The stock is now traded at around $118.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 274,449 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $322.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 88,402 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $181.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 102,643 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 382.76%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $271.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,784,913 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, added to a holding in Deere & Co by 314.09%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $257.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,607,691 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 566.90%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,387,444 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1626.94%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2044.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 186,060 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 221.12%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,883,844 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 12728.05%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $146.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,259,843 shares as of .

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $55.35.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.15.