Engaged Capital LLC Buys Evolent Health Inc, NCR Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Sells Medifast Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, The Simply Good Foods Co

November 18, 2020 | About: NCR -0.36% IWM -1.4% EVH +0.86% MX +0.15% SMPL -1.3% INWK +0%

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Engaged Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Evolent Health Inc, NCR Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Medifast Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, The Simply Good Foods Co, InnerWorkings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engaged Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Engaged Capital LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engaged Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engaged+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Engaged Capital LLC
  1. The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 15,996,598 shares, 56.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 8,553,155 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 2,918,609 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.28%
  4. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 9,824,467 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. NCR Corp (NCR) - 2,085,367 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.00%
New Purchase: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Engaged Capital LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.98%. The holding were 8,553,155 shares as of .

New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Engaged Capital LLC initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 910,877 shares as of .

Added: NCR Corp (NCR)

Engaged Capital LLC added to a holding in NCR Corp by 153.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 2,085,367 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Engaged Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 168.75%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Sold Out: InnerWorkings Inc (INWK)

Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in InnerWorkings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.57.



