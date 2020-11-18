Engaged Capital LLC Buys Evolent Health Inc, NCR Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Sells Medifast Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, The Simply Good Foods Co

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Engaged Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Evolent Health Inc, NCR Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Medifast Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, The Simply Good Foods Co, InnerWorkings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engaged Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Engaged Capital LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EVH, MX,

EVH, MX, Added Positions: NCR, IWM,

NCR, IWM, Reduced Positions: MED, RCII,

MED, RCII, Sold Out: SMPL, INWK,

The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 15,996,598 shares, 56.74% of the total portfolio. Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 8,553,155 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 2,918,609 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.28% SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 9,824,467 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% NCR Corp (NCR) - 2,085,367 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.00%

Engaged Capital LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.98%. The holding were 8,553,155 shares as of .

Engaged Capital LLC initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 910,877 shares as of .

Engaged Capital LLC added to a holding in NCR Corp by 153.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 2,085,367 shares as of .

Engaged Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 168.75%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .

Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in InnerWorkings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.57.