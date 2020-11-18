Portolan Capital Management, LLC Buys Navient Corp, Pacific Ethanol Inc, Enova International Inc, Sells K12 Inc, Bandwidth Inc, Everbridge Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Portolan Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Navient Corp, Pacific Ethanol Inc, Enova International Inc, Stamps.com Inc, SunOpta Inc, sells K12 Inc, Bandwidth Inc, Everbridge Inc, ANGI Homeservices Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portolan Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Portolan Capital Management, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $867 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 1,130,588 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78% QuinStreet Inc (QNST) - 1,522,916 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,583 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 124,718 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.35% SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 2,590,407 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.91%

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Ethanol Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $8, with an estimated average price of $3.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,377,475 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64. The stock is now traded at around $179.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 40,826 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 599,067 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 81,301 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $6.47, with an estimated average price of $5.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,823,247 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.62 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 321,427 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Navient Corp by 138.88%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,257,635 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 91.91%. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,590,407 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Charah Solutions Inc by 496.65%. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,980,339 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc by 111.27%. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,810,338 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 101.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 625,620 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 305.92%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,146,455 shares as of .

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34.