Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Albireo Pharma Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Merck Inc, R1 RCM Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Sio Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Albireo Pharma Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Cigna Corp, sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Merck Inc, R1 RCM Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, OraSure Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sio Capital Management, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JNJ, ALBO, AMN, BMRN, CI, HZNP, DGX, GSK, ITGR, SYNH, CSII, EPIX, HLF, MDT, BDX, CCRN, OYST, AGIO, 7AY1, ODT, NTUS, VREX, AHACU, ZSAN, CASI, MYOV, SNDX, GDRX, PMVP,
- Added Positions: HRC, CAH, WBA, ABC, KOD, RDUS, MCK, HCA, VRAY, ANIK, MOH, CLRB, GLD, RDNT, MEIP, DTIL, NBSE, ARDX, OFIX, BCEL, CRIS, VNDA, CERC,
- Reduced Positions: GWPH, ANTM, CBAY, IMAB, MRSN, CHRS, ARNA, SYRS, UTHR, BNGO, QTRX, LRMR, KURA, TEVA, LPTX, AFMD,
- Sold Out: MRK, RCM, LLY, OSUR, BSX, IMVT, BIIB, VAPO, ATNM, INGN, MORF, STRO, PGNY, ARAV, TRIL, BLCM, FUSN,
- Mesoblast Ltd (MESO) - 1,563,300 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 128,202 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
- Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS) - 1,044,161 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 118,449 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.75%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 114,400 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 114,400 shares as of .New Purchase: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Albireo Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $41.61, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 478,624 shares as of .New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 272,233 shares as of .New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $74.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 194,744 shares as of .New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $210.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 81,415 shares as of .New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 147,500 shares as of .Added: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 122.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98. The stock is now traded at around $94.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 199,900 shares as of .Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 141.56%. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 322,480 shares as of .Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 141.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 300,094 shares as of .Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 163,871 shares as of .Added: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 347.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $127.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 92,150 shares as of .Added: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 91.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 694,770 shares as of .Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $14.56.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07.
