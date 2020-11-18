Mark Asset Management Corp Buys The Walt Disney Co, MGM Resorts International, Morgan Stanley, Sells Tesla Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mark Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, MGM Resorts International, Morgan Stanley, The Howard Hughes Corp, Toll Brothers Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mark Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Mark Asset Management Corp owns 61 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, MGM, HHC, TOL, CMCSA, SBUX, SNOW,

DIS, MGM, HHC, TOL, CMCSA, SBUX, SNOW, Added Positions: MS, BABA, MU, ATVI, TTWO,

MS, BABA, MU, ATVI, TTWO, Reduced Positions: TSLA, UBER, ZM, MSFT, SCHW, NVDA, LEN, PYPL, AAPL, CMG, Z, AMZN, CRWD, ADBE, ZS, TWTR, MLM, SHOP, NFLX, EA, QCOM, FB, AVGO,

TSLA, UBER, ZM, MSFT, SCHW, NVDA, LEN, PYPL, AAPL, CMG, Z, AMZN, CRWD, ADBE, ZS, TWTR, MLM, SHOP, NFLX, EA, QCOM, FB, AVGO, Sold Out: DELL, SPOT, DDOG, DHI, KIM,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 157,378 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.26% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 200,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,030 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 60,466 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%

Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $143.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 122,007 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 491,788 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 85,977 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 201.16%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 301,164 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $255.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,394 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 78.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,690 shares as of .

Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.

Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97.

Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.

Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83.