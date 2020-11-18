  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Css Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Tesla Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

November 18, 2020 | About: DHRPA.PFD +0% TSLA +10.2% PCG +7.94% IFFT +0% NEEPO +0% LBRDA +1.89% PCGU +0% GFLU +0% CZR +0.11%

Investment company Css Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Tesla Inc, PG&E Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Css Llc. As of 2020Q3, Css Llc owns 652 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CSS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/css+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CSS LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 604,000 shares, 18.40% of the total portfolio.
  2. Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 68,118 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.93%
  3. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 4,005,878 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.64%
  4. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 3,716,300 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
  5. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 2,778,605 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Css Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.35 and $102.78, with an estimated average price of $97.88. The stock is now traded at around $123.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 305,109 shares as of .

New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)

Css Llc initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 251,780 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Css Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 169,004 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Css Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $49.98, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 195,344 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Css Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $49.98, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 195,344 shares as of .

New Purchase: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Css Llc initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 305,056 shares as of .

Added: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

Css Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 190.93%. The purchase prices were between $1246.87 and $1475.85, with an estimated average price of $1394.01. The stock is now traded at around $1569.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 68,118 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Css Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1367.55%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $486.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 76,239 shares as of .

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Css Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,005,878 shares as of .

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Css Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 112.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $41.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 155,643 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Css Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $57.31, with an estimated average price of $54.48. The stock is now traded at around $58.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 228,790 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Css Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 123.76%. The purchase prices were between $123.58 and $143.33, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $156.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,995 shares as of .

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCIPA.PFD)

Css Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Css Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Css Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Css Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)

Css Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)

Css Llc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $215.51 and $272.51, with an estimated average price of $239.94.



