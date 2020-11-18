Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Wunderlich Capital Managemnt (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Intel Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares MBS ETF, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. As of 2020Q3, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 76 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBRDK, AMAT, LLY, VGK,

LBRDK, AMAT, LLY, VGK, Added Positions: INTC, MBB, BAC, MRK, LMT, SUB, MUB, LQD, IGSB, AGG, MDY, A, PANW, SPY, JNJ, BDX, SCHW, USB, ZBH, CB, JPM, CSCO, STZ, DEO, ETN, HCA, VMW, VZ, TRV, MAR, HON, HIG, TCEHY, FXI, IWM,

INTC, MBB, BAC, MRK, LMT, SUB, MUB, LQD, IGSB, AGG, MDY, A, PANW, SPY, JNJ, BDX, SCHW, USB, ZBH, CB, JPM, CSCO, STZ, DEO, ETN, HCA, VMW, VZ, TRV, MAR, HON, HIG, TCEHY, FXI, IWM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, REGN, ITW, LOW, MELI, EBAY, ADBE, TFC, BA, MSFT, WMT, QQQ, BABA, SAP, CP,

For the details of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wunderlich+capital+managemnt/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 54,917 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 44,926 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 116,219 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 87,492 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,387 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $157.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,266 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 21,076 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,896 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Intel Corp by 521.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,212 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 124.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,650 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 67,260 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,589 shares as of .

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $377.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,957 shares as of .