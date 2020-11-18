Brigade Capital Management, Llc Buys PG&E Corp, Edison International, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Transocean, Amplify Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Brigade Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Edison International, FirstEnergy Corp, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, CNX Resources Corp, sells Transocean, Amplify Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Peabody Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brigade Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Brigade Capital Management, Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,114,000 shares, 32.31% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 6,000,000 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 3,195,000 shares, 21.84% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 360,000 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio.

Brigade Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Brigade Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of .

Brigade Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 442.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,951,456 shares as of .

Brigade Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 200.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,938 shares as of .

Brigade Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125,400 shares as of .

Brigade Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $1.63.

Brigade Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.

Brigade Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89.