Brigade Capital Management, Llc Buys PG&E Corp, Edison International, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Transocean, Amplify Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Brigade Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Edison International, FirstEnergy Corp, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, CNX Resources Corp, sells Transocean, Amplify Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Peabody Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brigade Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Brigade Capital Management, Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EIX, FE,
- Added Positions: PCG, VST, TPB, IRCP, CNX, COMM,
- Reduced Positions: AMPY, FRTA, DBD, HWM, FOE, CSTM, CCO, DISH, NCLH, TRTX, SGOL, BYD, NMIH, RRR, NSCO,
- Sold Out: RIG, HCA, BTU,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with PCG. Click here to check it out.
- PCG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PCG
- Peter Lynch Chart of PCG
For the details of BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brigade+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,114,000 shares, 32.31% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 6,000,000 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 3,195,000 shares, 21.84% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 360,000 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio.
Brigade Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Brigade Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of .Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Brigade Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 442.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,951,456 shares as of .Added: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)
Brigade Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 200.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,938 shares as of .Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Brigade Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125,400 shares as of .Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Brigade Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $1.63.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Brigade Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.Sold Out: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Brigade Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying